BJP not keen on using Sabarimala as poll plank

At a time when the UDF is trying to rake up the Sabarimala issue in the run up to the assembly election, BJP seems not very keen to use it as a poll plank.

Giving scant regard to Covid protocol, scores of BJP supporters thronged the Thiruvananthapuram airport to welcome BJP national chief J P Nadda who arrived on a two-day visit to the state on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the UDF is trying to rake up the Sabarimala issue in the run up to the assembly election, BJP seems not very keen to use it as a poll plank. Even while asserting that the party has not changed its stance on the hill shrine, BJP national president J P Nadda told reporters here on Wednesday that the party does not look at Sabarimala as an issue that can help it in the election.

Reminded of the 2019 election promise of BJP leaders of an everlasting solution to the Sabarimala issue, Nadda said it’s a legal process which would take its own time. “We are fighting out the legal process,” Nadda said without elaborating further. Nadda unleashed a scathing criticism of the ruling LDF and Opposition UDF and called them two sides of the same coin. “Both are corrupt, both the fronts have lost their credibility, there is no vision for Kerala and both are only power seekers,” Nadda said.

The BJP president ridiculed the LDF and UDF for fighting each other in Kerala while remaining allies in West Bengal. He also flayed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for embarrassing the people of Kerala through his alleged involvement in various scams. Speaker Sreeramakrishnan’s name figuring in connection with the gold smuggling case has brought disgrace to a constitutional post, he added. The BJP national president also criticised the state government for its lack of strategy to tackle rising Covid-19 cases. 

Nadda reiterated that the Centre was always ready to talk to the protesting farmers and added that the proposal of deferring the implementation of farm laws for the next 18 months was still valid. Nadda also stated that the police didn’t use violence against any of the protesters on Republic Day due to the Centre’s sympathetic attitude towards farmers. 

