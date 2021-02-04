STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mask or minimal movement? Fatalities drop in pandemic year

The drop in death rate has become a subject of debate among health experts, especially considering the state’s better reputation in terms of birth and death registrations in the country.

temperature test

Representational Image

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  year of the pandemic has thrown a surprise that has left experts scratching their heads. Despite the Covid-19 havoc, which spiked death rates even in less-populated countries like Italy, Kerala seems to have witnessed a significant dip in fatalities -- by nearly 30,000 -- when compared to the year before. The drop in death rate has become a subject of debate among health experts, especially considering the state’s better reputation in terms of birth and death registrations in the country.

Though the government was quick to claim credit for lowering Covid-related fatalities in the state, some experts believe the drop is in cases not related to the dreaded virus. “There could be multiple reasons for the drop.

Nevertheless, this is a significant development because we had expected more deaths than usual this year,” said Dr V Ramankutty, a public health expert and an emeritus professor at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST). From a public health perspective, the impact of the lockdown on people’s movement and the usage of masks in public are likely to have checked the spread of not just Covid, but other diseases as well.

‘Reduction in stress led to 40% drop in heart attack cases’

“The rates of respiratory infection decreased due to the Sanitise-Mask-Social distancing (SMS) protocol. Lockdown also brought down air pollution, which is a major contributor to chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, asthma etc. The state’s health planning was a major factor that helped reduce non-Covid deaths,” said R Aravind, Infectious Diseases Department, MCH here. The closure of schools ensured that children did not carry these infections home. Dr Harikrishnan S, professor of Cardiology, SCTIMST, said studies have indicated that the reduction in stress and pollution had led to a 40% drop in heart attack cases. “Any infection could be a trigger for heart attack,” he said.

Studies show that 52% of deaths in the productive age group of 30-59 years is due to non-communicable diseases such as coronary heart disease. Further, the lockdown and ban on liquor sale reduced the number of road accidents and suicides as well, say experts. Compared to the previous year, accident deaths reduced by 33% to 2,979 in 2020.

Suicide cases among kids and adolescents also saw a drop in the first half of the year. Meanwhile, the data has also confused quite a few clinicians, who had seen some of their patients in the vulnerable category stopping their follow-ups visits amid the pandemic.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said the drop in deaths during the pandemic happened due to the scientific intervention by the government. “We were able to keep a check on Covid-19, which had caused a spike in crude death rates in the US and Italy,” she said. However, not everyone is convinced with the government’s claim. “The Covid death numbers have been manipulated using criteria that go against WHO and ICMR norms.

The real number is at least twice what is being reported,”said Dr Arun N M, who has been closely following the pandemic situation. Dr Ramankutty said the data needed further analysis, as it was by October that the state actually started to feel the heat of the pandemic. “We felt its impact in the latter part of 2020. So, it needs to be seen how that period is reflected in the data,” he said.

