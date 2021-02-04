Palakkad: Woman, kids found dead in well

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A mother and her two children were found dead in a well at Allur in Thrithala here on Wednesday. The deceased are Sreeja, 28, daughter of Kutty Ayyappan of Aatayilpadi in Allur and her two sons -- Abhishek, 6, and Abhinav, 4. The mother and two children had been reported missing since 5.30pm on Tuesday. The family members subsequently filed a complaint with the Thrithala police.

On Wednesday morning, the body of Abhishek was found floating atop the water in the well and later, the bodies of Sreeja and Abhinav were also found in the well. The bodies were recovered by the Fire and Rescue Services team from Shoranur station. Shoranur DySP Muralidharan and Thrithala sub-inspector Vijayakumar led the police team. The police said family issues led to Sreeja taking the extreme step.

She had differences with husband Yatheendran who was a native of Mezhathur. She had been living in her own house for the past four months. The police suspect Sreeja jumped into the well with her two children to end their lives. The bodies, kept at the mortuary of the district hospital, will be handed over to kin after post-mortem examination.