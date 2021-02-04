Pinarayi, Centre in pact: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday alleged that the bail given to M Sivasankar was the result of the mutual agreement between the CM and the Centre. “The gold smuggling probe has been derailed as per this agreement. CPM and BJP are in tie-up now. Not only Sivasankar, all accused in the case will come out on bail,” he said when his ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra’ reached Sultan Bathery. “None of the cases are going to be proved now.

BJP state president K Surendran and other leaders are mum on the gold smuggling case,” he said. He asked why both CPM and BJP are silent on Sabarimala issue. “Sabarimala is yet another case in which both are hand in glove. Will the government ask the Supreme Court to expedite considering the review petition? The chief minister has to answer this. Why does the Central government hesitate to draft a new legislation on Sabarimala to protect the interest of devotees?” Chennithala asked.