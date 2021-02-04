Sudhakaran’s remark against Pinarayi puts Congress in fix

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A derogatory reference by K Sudhakaran, MP, against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan — during the reception given to Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala at Thalassery on Tuesday — has put the Congress on the back foot. His comments have invited harsh criticism from even within the party. Sudhakaran told Congress workers that, Pinarayi, the son of a toddy tapper, is now able to travel in a helicopter.

“Who is this Pinarayi Vijayan? Both you and I know that well. He comes from the family of a toddy tapper. Where does he stand now? When he became the chief minister, he was elevated from a toddy tapper’s son to a position where he could travel in a helicopter,” he said.

Taking strong exception to his remark, Shanimol Osman, fellow Congress leader, said Sudhakaran should apologise for the casteist comment against the chief minister. “I respect Congress leaders. However, I can’t accept such derogatory references against another leader,” she said.

“Every job has its significance. If someone earns money without working, that should be criticised. Sudhakaran should withdraw his statement and apologise,” Shanimol said.