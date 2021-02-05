Appointments to govt posts based on ‘Kamal critieria’, says Chennithala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Taking a jibe at the State Chalachithra Academy chairman Kamal, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government appointments are made based on the Kamal criteria. He was referring to Kamal’s letter to the cultural minister where the director pointed to loyalty to the CPM as one the qualities for regularising four contract staff in the Academy.

“Jobs through the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) are given only to CPM supporters,” Chennithala alleged. Commenting on the government’s decision to regularise 114 contract staff of C-DIT, he said the illegality of such appointment has even been pointed out by the Supreme Court. “But we have a strange government that implements court verdicts selectively. The LDF government has carried out 3 lakh back-door appointments in its four-and-half-year stint. All such inductions would be looked into if the UDF comes to power,” he said.

Chennithala called out the decision to extend the validity of PSC rank lists by six months. “That is a gimmick to shield the widespread criticism against the illegal regularisation,” he said. Responding to MP K Sudhakaran’s controversial comment about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kannur on Tuesday, Chennithala said that it should have been avoided. Sudhakaran had said Pinarayi was the son of a toddy tapper. The apparent casteist slander was widely criticised.