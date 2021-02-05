Election Commission team to visit Kerala on February 12

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level team of officials from the Election Commission will visit the state from February 12 to 15 to assess the preparedness for the upcoming assembly election. The team, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, and comprising of senior election officials will hold a series of meetings as part of their assessment process.After landing in the state capital on the evening of February 12, the team will hold discussions with Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena and police nodal officers at 10am on February 13.

This will be followed by a meeting with the representatives of various political parties at 11am.

The EC team will hold discussions with district election officers and superintendents of police at 3.30pm on the same day. They will also interact with various agencies deployed for election duty at 6.30pm.

On February 14, the EC team will hold another round of discussions with the CEO. This will be followed by a meeting with the chief secretary, home secretary and state police chief at 3.30pm. After holding a press conference at 5pm on the same day, the team will return to New Delhi on February 15.