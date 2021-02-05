K Sudhakaran stands firm on comments against Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three days after K Sudhakaran, MP, came out with derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he remained firm on his stand. He lashed out against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala for not seeking his views before snubbing him in the press meet in Kozhikode on Thursday. In a television debate, Sudhakaran alleged there was a conspiracy behind the row to thwart his chances of reaching the top echelons of power.

Sudhakaran on Tuesday had said Pinarayi, a toddy tapper’s son, now prefers to travel only in helicopters. When CPM leaders remained mum on the issue, Congress MLA Shanimol Osman sought Sudhakaran’s apology. Chennithala claimed it was ‘inappropriate’ of him to personally attack Pinarayi.

A peeved Sudhakaran told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday that he stands by his statement.

“Toddy tapper is not a caste. I stand by my statement. I am fully aware of the rights and wrongs of what I said. I don’t think I should correct my statement. What I had said in the public meeting was that the state’s fund is being misused for personal pleasures”, said Sudhakaran. He said he will be lodging a complaint against Shanimol for raking up the controversy.