Kerala man smothers mother to death before killing self

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old woman was reportedly smothered to death by her 32-year-old son, who later killed himself, at Thalamannoorkonam in Marayamuttom police station limits on Thursday night.

The police said it was Vipin, a native of Ankode, who took the extreme step. They suspect Mohana Kumary was smothered by Vipin before he taking his own life by hanging.

The police said the incident occurred by 6.30 pm and they were alerted on Friday morning.

As per police, there were hints that Mohana Kumary was having a frayed relation with Vipin's wife. " There have been allegations that the woman used to trouble her daughter-in-law. It seems the shabby treatment of his wife by his mother prompted him to take such a drastic step," the police sources said.

The forensic experts, meanwhile conducted examinations and the bodies have been moved to the Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

