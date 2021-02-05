Walayar: Both cases handed over to CBI, govt informs High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government informed the Kerala High Court that the two cases regarding the death of two minor Dalit sisters in Walayar has been transferred to CBI and that it had issued an erratum notification requesting a CBI probe into both the cases.

The state made the submission when the petition filed by mother of the victim seeking a CBI probe into the death of her younger daughter as well came up. Senior State Prosecutor Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the government has decided to include the second case amending the earlier notification. The court directed the government to produce the amended notification on Thursday.