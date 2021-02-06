Being toddy tapper’s son not disgrace but pride, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said being the son of a toddy tapper as said by Congress leader K Sudhakaran is not a disgrace, but a moment of pride.“Not only my father, my elder brother too was a toddy tapper and another brother knows tapping and I have only pride to say that. Mine was an agricultural family. So, there is no need to see Sudhakaran’s reference as a disgrace,” he said while addressing the media on Friday.

“After all, I am the son of a father who worked hard for the family and it’s a pride for me,” said Pinarayi. The chief minister further said he knows Sudhakaran from his days in Brennen College. “The criticism against the CM travelling in helicopter is not in tune with the time. Those who know me are aware of the kind of life I have been leading and the people of the state also know whether I am a man indulging in luxuries,” he said.

Pinarayi’s statements came on a day when several Congress leaders rallied behind Sudhakaran, a day after disowning him.Addressing party workers during a reception accorded to Aishwarya Kerala Yatra in Kannur on Tuesday, Sudhakaran had said the “son of a toddy tapper” was now flying around in helicopters. His remarks had since snowballed into a major controversy, with criticism even from his own party.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala did a somersault on Friday stating that there was nothing wrong in the remarks. He said his reaction to Sudhakaran’s comment on Thursday was in reply to a question by mediapersons. Congress leader K C Venugopal said Sudhakaran’s remarks were not casteist and maintained that it was a local way of expression. However, he said leaders should hold discussions within the party before making public comments.

‘Pinarayi doesn’t deserve any respect’



T’Puram: Continuing his attack on the CM, Sudhakaran on Friday pointed out that Pinarayi had once criticised KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran’s father, calling him ‘Attamparathi Gopalan’. “While Mullappally’s father was fighting for the country’s freedom, the CM’s father was roaming around in his village,” he claimed. Pinarayi, who has used words like ‘scoundrel’ (paranari) and called a bishop a “wretched creature”, doesn’t deserve any respect, he added.

CM SPEAKS

5% drop in active cases

There has been a five per cent drop in active Covid cases from January 28 (72,392) to February 4 (68,857), said Pinarayi. The spread has slowed down because of the strict precautions taken by the authorities, he said.

On PSC appointments

According to the chief minister, the number of PSC appointments increased significantly during his government’s tenure. A total of 1,51,513 persons were given appointment or advice memo until December 31, 2020, he said.

‘Communal UDF’

No communal angle was intended in the CPM’s criticism of the Muslim League, Pinarayi said. The Left will not compromise with communal forces, but the UDF unfortunately does not follow the same stance, he added.

