‘Chennithala flouted norms, not ministers’ 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday defended ministers in his cabinet in conducting adalats while criticising the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala though Covid protocol was violated during these events.

He said the participants followed social distancing during the adalat attended by Health Minister K K Shailaja in Kannur. The CM also supported Forest Minister K Raju who did not undergo quarantine even after attending an event with Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran who later tested positive. “Chennithala was lifted to the stage by supporters. No minister was lifted in functions,” he said.