COVID-19: Focus back on reducing TPR in Kerala

A week after CM’s announcement, state finally manages to ramp up testing to nearly one lakh; capacity to increase RT-PCR tests still doubtful

Published: 06th February 2021 03:45 AM

COVID19

The private labs have to update the tests results at regular intervals on the Lab Diagnostics and Management System, a portal set up by the department.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A week after the chief minister announced that the daily tests would be ramped up to 1 lakh, the state has managed to reach near the target with predictable results. The test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 6.1% on Friday as 91,931 samples were tested. The TPR started declining (7.26%) only on Thursday when over 84,000 samples were tested. 

The daily cases and TPR hovered around 10% last week even after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s announcement of increasing testing to 1 lakh per day. Health experts including those in the Indian Medical Association has questioned the testing strategy. A study released by the department on February 1 said the focus should be on testing the symptomatic patients and not to overemphasise on TPR. 

The department had highlighted the importance of TPR when the state had less than 5% in August last year. But it changed the stance when the TPR went above 10%, said Dr Arun N M, who has been closely following the pandemic situation.  Test positivity rate is an indicator recommended by scientific organisations and experts to assess the adequacy of testing.

The rate goes up when the epidemic grows and testing lags behind. The general guidance provided by World Health Organisation is that for a place to be confident about adequacy of testing, the test positivity should not exceed 10 per cent and ideally remain less than 5 per cent. 

If the strategy in the last two days was an indication the department has gone back to the earlier stand on conducting tests aggressively. The health department has directed private hospitals and labs to update Covid-19 test results without delay as it focuses on reducing TPR. 

The private labs have to update the tests results at regular intervals on the Lab Diagnostics and Management System, a portal set up by the department. However, it was found that some of them failed to update the test results even after 24 hours. “We have warned the labs and hospitals against the delay. The delays have an impact on the infection management,” said an officer. Over 500 private facilities conduct antigen tests in the state. 

The central team despatched by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to contain the Covid spread in the state on two occasions have stressed on bringing down the TPR. While the neighbouring states have switched to RT-PCR tests, the state continues its reliance on antigen tests which has been a cause for concern among health experts. This is despite the chief minister’s announcement that 75 per cent of the tests would be based on PCR.

“Serious doubts have been raised about the capacity of the state to conduct  RT-PCR tests in large numbers. Other states had slowly built its capacity in the meantime,” said Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, an immunologist who has been critical of the antigen-based testing. “The state is passing through a strange situation. There is no answer to why the daily cases are not dropping when every other state has managed to bring the numbers down.”

TAGS
Kerala TPR coronavirus daily covid cases
