CPM’s mouthpiece ‘Chintha’ mag carries Adani’s ad, sparks row

The weekly’s liberal stand in accepting advertisements came under sharp criticism from political rivals and social media users.

Published: 06th February 2021 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Adani group
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Chintha Weekly, CPM’s mouthpiece, sprang a surprise by publishing an advertisement by the Adani Group in its volume for January last week. CPM and the Chintha had criticised the Adani Group on several issues, including its ‘dubious’ relations with the NDA government at the Centre.

The weekly’s liberal stand in accepting advertisements came under sharp criticism from political rivals and social media users. Even staunch admirers of the party took to social media to register their protest. 
The advertisement claims that the group is the country’s largest coal trader, port operator, private power producer, edible oil brand and private transmission company. Critics claimed that the group’s choice to publish a corporate advertisement, not of any single product or service, in the party mouthpiece was a precursor to the party’s new soft approach towards the group.

Chintha manager K A Venugopal, however, said the criticisms were unnecessary since, traditionally, the weekly accepted all advertisements except those promoting superstitions and regressive customs.
Policy expert and human rights activist John Samuel, who heads KPCC’s new wing for public policy, termed the advertisement a case of “adjustment politics”. It showed CPM’s double stand, he said.

TAGS
Chintha Weekly CPM Adani
