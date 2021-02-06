Draft notification on Eco-Sensitive Zone sparks protests in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The draft notification on the declaration of Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, specifically the inclusion of human settlements in ESZ, has sparked a series of protests in the district. LDF and UDF workers have burnt copies of the draft notification and staged demonstrations in the district since Thursday. Various political parties, organisations, groups, farmers and people have also chalked out protest plans against the inclusion of human settlements in ES Z. With the assembly elections barely months away, the ESZ declaration has once again become the hot topic for political campaigns in Wayanad. On Friday, both the UDF and the LDF organised demonstrations and burnt copies of the draft notification in various parts of Sulthan Bathery town on Friday.

UDF has given a call for hartal in the district on Monday. P M Joy, chairman of Karshika Purogamana Samiti (KPS), said the organisation will spearhead the farmers’ agitation against the draft notification in the district. “This is a matter of concern for a large number of population residing in villages like Kidanganad, Noolpuzha, Irulam, Pulpally and Thirunelly. Besides, two villages around Aralam and more than four around the Malabar Wildlife Sanctuary have been included in the ESZ. Though this isn’t the final notification, we can’t take risk and will continue protesting,” said Joy.

District panchayat president Samshad Marakkar said he will lead the protest against the notification. “The issue will be presented at all the upcoming grama sabha meetings and discussed at board-level meetings of several local self-government institutions in the district including district panchayat and municipalities. If farmers and citizens wish to raise their voice against the draft notification, they will be provided assistance to file their grievances at the panchayat- level.

We are trying to coordinate with all political parties and farmer outfits to pressure the state government to act immediately and revoke the draft notification,” he said. The Diocese of Sulthan Bathery too warned that it will take to the streets if the draft notification is not withdrawn. People’s representatives, including MLAs, have demanded that an all-party meeting be convened in the presence of District Collector Adeela Abdulla. She responded by saying the district administration will form a committee to review the ESZ. The Wayanad wildlife warden has repeatedly claimed that the final notification will be issued only after several revisions and discussions and that it will not affect human settlements.

UDF hartal in dist on Monday

Kalpetta: The UDF has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Wayanad on February 8 against the draft notification on ESZ. “If the notification is implemented, 35 percent of Wayanad’s total area would become ESZ. Where will the people of Wayanad go? We demand the Centre to immediately withdraw the notification. The state government’s lackadaisical approach in conveying the ground realities of Wayanad led to the issuance of notification,” said Congress leader N D Appachan