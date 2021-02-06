Explosion at Moolamattom power house; no casualty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Power generation at Moolamattom power station was stopped for three hours on Friday as there was a minor blast in one of the generators. KSEB imposed load shedding for half an hour on rotational basis to meet the power demand during peak hours.

The blast occurred in the panel of the fourth generator forcing the board to shut down all six generators which have a combined capacity of 780 MW. “There is nothing to worry about. It is a minor blast and we have isolated the generator. The machines have been running round the clock to meet the surge in power consumption. As it is an underground power station, we shut down all generators as a precautionary measure,” said KSEB chairman N S Pillai.