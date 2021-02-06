STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt cheating PSC rank-holders by giving jobs to partymen’s kin: Cong

Chennithala was speaking at the reception accorded to the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra at Vengara in Malappuram.

Published: 06th February 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  When lakhs of PSC rank holders are remaining jobless in the state, the LDF Government is keen to offer jobs to children and wives of party leaders in government service, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Friday. He was referring to the appointment of former MP M B Rajesh’s wife to the post of assistant professor at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

“Now, three subject experts in the interview board for selecting assistant professor at the varsity have sent a letter to the vice-chancellor indicating that there were many other applicants who are more eligible than Rajesh’s wife. If Rajesh follows any moral values, he should ask his wife to resign,” he said.

Chennithala was speaking at the reception accorded to the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra at Vengara in Malappuram. The government is offering jobs to wives of former LDF MPs as most of them lost the parliament elections, he said. Chennithala said UDF would re-examine numerous backdoor appointments and regularisation of temporary staff if it comes to power in the state. “The government is making unauthorised appointments at several government institutions and is also regularising temporary employees. Such practices will not be followed by UDF if it comes to power,” he said.

