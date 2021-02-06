STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Infection spreading in families, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The lack of reduction in the number of people getting infected with Covid-19 should be seen as a message for serious intervention, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 06th February 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lack of reduction in the number of people getting infected with Covid-19 should be seen as a message for serious intervention, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Emphasising the need for increasing vigil, he pointed out the lax attitude of Covid patients which is contributing to spread of disease among family members.“A peculiarity of Covid spread in our state is the prevalence of infection among family members.

It is because the infected ones are not strictly following room quarantine. There should be no compromise on following the quarantine in a scientific manner,” said Pinarayi. “Each one of us should be stubborn about not to push the state into a serious situation.” He cited instances where people have a high chance of getting infected. According to him, closed spaces in vehicles, offices, houses and shops are more susceptible to transmission when compared to public roads.

“There is a tendency among people to wear masks in open public places and discard them while in offices. Lowering the guard will result in spread of disease,” the Chief Minister said. The state would launch steps to ensure that institutions follow Covid protocol.  A study by the community medicine wing of Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital found that 56 per cent got the infection from their family members.

He drew attention to the impact of Covid on children and asked adults to avoid taking children to public places where there is a high chance of catching infection. “There is a general understanding that Covid will not be serious in children when compared to elders and those with comorbidity. While it is true to some extent, the number of children getting infected could still rise when the spread is more,” said Pinarayi. 

The Chief Minister reiterated that the spread has become slower due to strong precautions taken by the authorities. There has been a five per cent drop in active cases between January 28 (72,392) and February 4 (68,857 cases).The CM said the vaccination among health workers is about to be completed and the vaccination for frontline workers will start by next week. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala coronavirus
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp