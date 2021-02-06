Infection spreading in families, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The lack of reduction in the number of people getting infected with Covid-19 should be seen as a message for serious intervention, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Emphasising the need for increasing vigil, he pointed out the lax attitude of Covid patients which is contributing to spread of disease among family members.“A peculiarity of Covid spread in our state is the prevalence of infection among family members.

It is because the infected ones are not strictly following room quarantine. There should be no compromise on following the quarantine in a scientific manner,” said Pinarayi. “Each one of us should be stubborn about not to push the state into a serious situation.” He cited instances where people have a high chance of getting infected. According to him, closed spaces in vehicles, offices, houses and shops are more susceptible to transmission when compared to public roads.

“There is a tendency among people to wear masks in open public places and discard them while in offices. Lowering the guard will result in spread of disease,” the Chief Minister said. The state would launch steps to ensure that institutions follow Covid protocol. A study by the community medicine wing of Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital found that 56 per cent got the infection from their family members.

He drew attention to the impact of Covid on children and asked adults to avoid taking children to public places where there is a high chance of catching infection. “There is a general understanding that Covid will not be serious in children when compared to elders and those with comorbidity. While it is true to some extent, the number of children getting infected could still rise when the spread is more,” said Pinarayi.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the spread has become slower due to strong precautions taken by the authorities. There has been a five per cent drop in active cases between January 28 (72,392) and February 4 (68,857 cases).The CM said the vaccination among health workers is about to be completed and the vaccination for frontline workers will start by next week.