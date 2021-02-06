Jumbos trample tribal to death near Munnar

By Express News Service

MUNNAR : A Tribal man who was on his way to his farmland was trampled to death by a herd of four elephants at Edamalakkudy tribal settlement in Idukki on Friday. Subramani, 37, was on his way to his farmland at Malikudi when the elephants attacked him. He died on the spot.

“Subramani stayed at Kandathukudi colony but he went to his sister’s house at Shapkudi to attend the pongal festival on Thursday night. He was returning to the farmland at 8am when the elephants trampled him while crossing Njaval Palam, a marshy area. Though the people of the colony shouted to alert him about the elephants, he couldn’t escape. It was a task for forest and police officers to reach the colony as the road leading to Edamalakkudy from Pettimudi which was closed for construction work.