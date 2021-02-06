STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt finalises list of pvt estates for acquisition at an estimated G365 cr 

13 properties identified in six forest divisions. Six estates in North Wayanad subdivision alone

Published: 06th February 2021 03:43 AM

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has finalised the list of private properties/estates situated inside the forests in Kerala for acquisition at a cost of Rs 356.31 crore. Of the 13 properties thus identified, the highest number of  six is in North Wayanad subdivision under the chief conservator of forests (CCF), North Circle.A senior revenue officer said an estimate of Rs 356.31 crore has been prepared for acquiring the properties spread across six forest divisions in the state.

“A special land acquisition unit has been set up to acquire estate lands and survey of the identified properties has begun. The unit will coordinate with the respective revenue divisional officers for completing the survey and finalising the compensation package,” said the officer. Forest Minister K Raju had made a statement on the acquisition process in the assembly on January 22. The acquisition scheme has been finalised under Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The acquisition cost includes providing financial assistance to relocate people living inside the estate. 

They will be given money to purchase land and construct houses in other places. The department also aims to minimise man-animal conflicts in these identified zones as the human-animal conflicts had claimed  514 lives between 2015 and 2019 while 23 animals had died during the same period. According to the official data, a compensation of Rs 29.39 crore was paid in connection with 23,182 instances of man-animal conflicts recorded in the state between August 1, 2016 and June 4, 2020.

Environmentalist C R Neelakandan said the conservation project of the government is welcome but whether this is being done with the best interests at heart is something that should be pondered.  “We welcome the conservation project. However, the government must ensure that people living on these properties are properly compensated and rehabilitated before they are evicted,” he added. 

The finalists

Kallar estate in Shendurney Wildlife division
Rock Wood estate in Shendurney Wildlife division
Down Town estate in Periyar East forest division
100 acre KP estate in Silent Valley division
Mannarkkad Rubber estate in Silent Valley division
Mahaveer estate, Bonacaud in Thiruvananthapuram forest division
C R Estate in South Wayanad forest division
Makkimala Saroja estate in North Wayanad forest division
Mallanthottam Thirunelli estate in North Wayanad forest division
Edayyur Thirunelli estate in North Wayanad forest division
Banasura Plantations in North Wayanad forest division
Narippara estate in North Wayanad forest division
Cherumunderi estate in North Wayanad forest division

