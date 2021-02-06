Kerala govt fixes pay, allowances for second Sprinklr panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has issued orders fixing the pay and other allowance for the three-member committee that would study the expert committee report on the selection of US-based firm Sprinklr for big data analysis relating to Covid-19.Former district judge K Sasidharan Nair, who heads the committee, will be paid Rs 75,000 a month. Committee member Sumesh Divakaran, an engineering college faculty, will receive Rs 3,000 as fee for each sitting. The pay of the other member, retired teacher Vinaya Babu, will be decided later.

The committee will function from the office of the Administrative Reforms Commission. Earlier, an expert committee headed by former civil aviation secretary and special secretary of information technology M Madhavan Nambiar, and Gulshan Rai, former cyber security coordinator, Government of India, had examined the matter and submitted a report that pointed out some procedural errors in selecting the firm.

Besides analysing the Madhavan Nambiar committee report, the new panel will also examine if the terms and conditions were followed while signing the deal with Sprinklr and the steps adopted by the US firm for protection of the data collected.