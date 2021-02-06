Kerala High Court tells health services director to probe torture in jail, flays Prisons DGP

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the director of health services to authorise a senior medical officer to carry out a probe into the allegation by some convicts that they were assaulted by some officers of the Central Prison, Thiruvananthapuram, and that the medical officer of the prison did not take note of their injuries during a medical examination. The court also impleaded the director as a respondent in the case and directed him to file a report within three weeks.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by the parents of Tittu Jerome, a convict in the Kevin murder case, alleging assault on his son. The court later found that some other inmates were tortured in the prison. In an affidavit, the Director-General of Police, Prisons, expressed helplessness to conduct an inquiry into the allegation against the doctor.

The DGP stated that the officers involved in the alleged incident had been suspended and disciplinary proceedings were pending against them. The court lso flayed the DGP for expressing anguish at the court’s observation and the statement that due to the court’s observations, he was constrained to request for the jail medical officer’s transfer.