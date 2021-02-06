STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Normal train services to stay suspended until cases decline

The resumption of normal train services would take another month or two as we are not out of the Covid woods yet, said  John Thomas, general manager of Southern Railway.

Published: 06th February 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The resumption of normal train services would take another month or two as we are not out of the Covid woods yet, said  John Thomas, general manager of Southern Railway. Addressing a virtual press meet to explain the budgetary allocations for development projects in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, he said only suburban trains will have unreserved coaches, while the existing train services will continue to run with just the reserved coaches.“The number of Covid cases in states like Kerala is still high. We are reviewing the Covid cases on a daily and weekly basis, and will take a decision accordingly,” John said.

On the Angamaly-Sabarimala rail project, he said the project – which was frozen for a long time – could now move forward with the Kerala government agreeing to bear 50 per cent of the cost. “The state cabinet’s decision was conveyed to the Railway Ministry on January 7, 2021. However, the state had put forward certain conditions for the laying of the proposed 116km rail line.

The Ministry is deliberating upon these conditions, and once a decision is taken, they would defreeze the project and allocate the funds to take it forward,” he said. Further, John said the Southern Railway has made the expansion of the Kochuveli station a part of its Mission 2024. “As works along the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari stretch is being taken up, hopefully the Nemom coaching terminal will also be completed by 2024,” he said. The Nemom terminal project was proposed with an aim to decongest the Thiruvananthapuram Central station.

“A sum of `275 crore has been allotted in the budget for the doubling of the of 86.56km Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari rail line project. However, the Railway is yet to approve the detailed project report and provide an estimate for the Nemom coaching terminal,” he added.Regarding the doubling of railway line via Alappuzha, John said the Railway was ready to begin the process of land acquisition once the state government issues the notification, following which the Railway Board will provide the funds. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala trains coronavirus
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp