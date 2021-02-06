Kerala: Normal train services to stay suspended until cases decline

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The resumption of normal train services would take another month or two as we are not out of the Covid woods yet, said John Thomas, general manager of Southern Railway. Addressing a virtual press meet to explain the budgetary allocations for development projects in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, he said only suburban trains will have unreserved coaches, while the existing train services will continue to run with just the reserved coaches.“The number of Covid cases in states like Kerala is still high. We are reviewing the Covid cases on a daily and weekly basis, and will take a decision accordingly,” John said.

On the Angamaly-Sabarimala rail project, he said the project – which was frozen for a long time – could now move forward with the Kerala government agreeing to bear 50 per cent of the cost. “The state cabinet’s decision was conveyed to the Railway Ministry on January 7, 2021. However, the state had put forward certain conditions for the laying of the proposed 116km rail line.

The Ministry is deliberating upon these conditions, and once a decision is taken, they would defreeze the project and allocate the funds to take it forward,” he said. Further, John said the Southern Railway has made the expansion of the Kochuveli station a part of its Mission 2024. “As works along the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari stretch is being taken up, hopefully the Nemom coaching terminal will also be completed by 2024,” he said. The Nemom terminal project was proposed with an aim to decongest the Thiruvananthapuram Central station.

“A sum of `275 crore has been allotted in the budget for the doubling of the of 86.56km Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari rail line project. However, the Railway is yet to approve the detailed project report and provide an estimate for the Nemom coaching terminal,” he added.Regarding the doubling of railway line via Alappuzha, John said the Railway was ready to begin the process of land acquisition once the state government issues the notification, following which the Railway Board will provide the funds.