Now, nursed back to robust health, Abbakka to enter new phase in her life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s not everyday that cruelty perpetrated on canines grabs headlines. But in the case of Abbakka, a pet dog -- which was dragged through the road after being tied to the car of its former master who wanted to abandon it -- it sparked massive public outrage also. Now, it emerges that Abbakka is in an advanced stage of pregnancy (59 days), according to DAYA Animal Welfare Organisation which took care of the dog after the heinous incident in December. “Since last month she started taking more food.

During pregnancy dogs often take large quantity of food. Since we had some doubts we contacted veterinary doctor Chandra Babu. After in-depth medical examination, including scanning, it was found that she was over 50 days pregnant,” said a Daya volunteer. Abbakka and the puppies she is carrying are safe and in sound health.” She is bouncing around in a cheerful mood and pretty energetic.

We expect her to be delivered of the puppies within days,” the volunteer added. Meanwhile, NGO has approached the Chengamanad police against the owner of the dog who inflicted shocking cruelty on the canine. “Abbakka was pregnant when the crime against her took place. Knowingly injuring a pregnant animal is a heinous crime and therefore this fact must be included in the chargesheet that is to be filed against the accused,” the complaint states.

The incident which took place in the second week of December last year came to light after an eye witness, shared a video footage of it on social media and it went viral. Following this the police arrested Yusuf. Though the police charged the man under IPC Sections 428 (Mischief by killing or maiming animal), 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and Section 11(1) in The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he got bail from the court.