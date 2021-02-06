Pocso case against tribal youth as 14-year-old wife gives birth in Kerala

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A 22-year-old tribal man was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act by the Pothukal police after his 14-year-old wife gave birth at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) last month. “He first took her to the district hospital in Nilambur. Once the hospital authorities found out that his wife was a minor, they informed us,” said Pothukal sub-inspector Abbas K.

Considering the complications that can arise when a minor delivers a baby, hospital authorities referred her to the MCH on January 22. She gave birth to a baby girl two days later. Police said the man has absconded ever since the district hospital reported the pregnancy to them.

Meanwhile, the young man, with the help of a tribal organisation, has moved the Pocso Court in Manjeri seeking anticipatory bail. The girl’s parents also filed an affidavit before the court stating they had no complaint against him and that she was married off as per their custom. The court, however, rejected the petition.

“We will take him into custody soon. Since the girl is a minor, the accused is culpable under Pocso. There is no provision exempting tribal people from the law,” said Abbas.The SI, however, pointed out that marrying off minor girls was a custom in some tribal communities. “But when the girls get pregnant, they approach government hospitals for safe delivery. Hospital authorities then verify the age of the girl and report to the respective police station. Still, several child marriages among tribals go unreported in the state,” said Abbas.

‘Husband to face the law even if unaware of Pocso’

Aisha P Jamal, a special public prosecutor in the Pocso Court, Manjeri, said the husband will have to face the consequences even if his community is unaware of the Pocso Act and its implications. “Though girl’s parents had no complaint, the court rejected bail plea citing Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2018. So, he will be punished once scientific evidence like the DNA test result is presented before the court. Marriages of minors and pregnancies also put the girls’ health at risk. Hence, awareness campaigns should be launched to reduce such incidents,” she said.