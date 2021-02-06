STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students of Classes 1-9 likely to be promoted in Kerala

Terminal evaluation could not be done as classes were virtual

Published: 06th February 2021 02:33 AM

Students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Covid-19 cases in the state not showing any sign of decline, the General Education Department is likely to promote all students from Classes 1 to 9 in the state to higher classes. However, a decision on Plus-One is yet to be made, as the department is still considering conducting the annual examination for the batch if schools could reopen by June in the next academic year.
Sources close to the department said terminal evaluation could not be done this year because the classes were mostly virtual. 

“Annual and mid-term examinations are the two criteria used to evaluate performance of students. But the closure of schools made such an assessment difficult. In addition, we still can’t say when schools will reopen for Classes 1-9. So, we have submitted a proposal to the government suggesting all students be promoted to higher classes. The proposal is at the consideration of the government. Soon, the cabinet will take a decision,” a senior officer with the education department told TNIE.

Though the department has ruled out the possibility of online examinations, teachers can evaluate the students’ performance with periodical tests under the continuous and comprehensive evaluation method instead of terminal evaluation. 

The marks secured in this manner will be taken into account to evaluate if the students have learnt the subject. As part of this, workbooks have been distributed under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan for students to complete their assignments.

