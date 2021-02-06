STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF compromising with communal forces for a few seats and votes: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

No communal angle was intended in CPM's criticism of IUML, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

Published: 06th February 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No communal angle was intended in CPM’s criticism of IUML, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. The Left will not compromise with communal forces, but UDF unfortunately does not follow the same stance, he added.Responding to questions at his evening media briefing, Pinarayi said IUML was criticised as a political party. “The criticism was aimed at UDF’s stance on IUML’s purported tie-up with Jamaat-e-Islami before the local body polls. Now when the League seems to be in pursuit of the same alliance ahead of the assembly elections, naturally criticism is bound to arise. We have never said IUML is not a political party. What is communal about criticism against it?” asked Pinarayi.

He said when communal forces indulge in communal campaigns, secular forces ought to resist it. There should never be any compromise with communalism and the Left is very clear about its stance on this. “Unfortunately, UDF does not have a similar approach. For temporary electoral benefits, it is joining hands with communal forces for some seats and a few votes. Irrespective of whether majorities or minorities, the people of Kerala are secular minded. They look forward to protecting secularism and our country’s Constitutional values,” he said.

‘Sanskrit university’s explanation satisfactory’
T’Puram: CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, has given a satisfactory explanation on the appointment of CPM leader M B Rajesh’s wife R Ninitha. He did not comment on the controversy further. “The university has explained well on the appointment of Rajesh’s wife. Hence, I need not go into it,” he said.

Ninitha’s appointment as assistant professor in the varsity’s Malayalam Department sparked a row after an interview board member alleged irregularities in the selection process. Pinarayi said the number of PSC appointments rose significantly during his government’s tenure. As many as 1,51,513 persons were given appointment or advice memo until December 31, 2020. The government also appointed 4,031 conductors in KSRTC. They had received advice memo during the previous government’s tenure. Thus, 1,55,544 appointments were made.

CM: UDF raking up Sabarimala issue to win some votes
 The UDF attempt to make Sabarimala a campaign topic is to win some votes, alleged the CM. He told reporters that the Left will take a decision on the issue after the Supreme Court verdict. The SC had initially issued a verdict that it later decided to review. At present, there are no issues at Sabarimala. “Only after the apex court issues its verdict, do we need to mull over the next course of action. The government will then take a call, only after holding discussions with all stakeholders,” he said. He alleged the UDF may have thought that raking up the issue once again might attract some votes.

Steps to raise women representation in police to 25%, says Pinarayi
T’Puram: The government is considering the proposal to create the sixth battalion of additional Armed Police and the second battalion of India Reserve Battalion, which will have 50% reservation for women, said the CM. Launching ‘Nirbhayam’, the app prepared by the police for ensuring women’s safety, he said steps are being taken to raise representation of women in the force to 25%. “Efforts are on to start women police stations in district headquarters that lack such a facility,” he said. In times of distress, users can press the help button in the app for five seconds and their location will be shared with the nearby police control rooms or stations. The feature will work even without internet.

