STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CM Pinrayai Vijayan should clarify whether he is with Sabarimala devotees or not: Chennithala

He also demanded that Pinarayi apologise to all Ayyappa devotees and submit a new affidavit before the Supreme Court in their favour.

Published: 07th February 2021 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  Responding to the chief minister’s statement that the opposition was trying to earn the Hindu community’s votes by clinging on to the Sabarimala issue, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said Pinarayi Vijayan was reluctant to take a clear stand on the matter. “The chief minister should make it clear whether the government has gone back from its earlier stance on the issue. The devotees want to know if he respects their sentiments or not,” said Chennithala. 

He also demanded that Pinarayi apologise to all Ayyappa devotees and submit a new affidavit before the Supreme Court in their favour. “However, both the state and centre do not seem keen to make the legislation for the devotees. Hence, the UDF will bring in one to protect their religious sentiments,” he added.

“The chief minister said there was no issue with Sabarimala at present to take it up for discussion. There were no problems related to faith at the temple for several years before the left government created a ruckus. I had asked the government to convene an all-party meeting and discuss the matter with the devotees several times when the Supreme Court verdict came out,” said Chennithala.

He said the review petitions, which are under the consideration of the apex court, will not block UDF from making legislation for the devotees. Taking a jibe at the backdoor appointments allegation, Chennithala said the left government had been conducting a backdoor appointment festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Sabarimala issue
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp