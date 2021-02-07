CM Pinrayai Vijayan should clarify whether he is with Sabarimala devotees or not: Chennithala

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Responding to the chief minister’s statement that the opposition was trying to earn the Hindu community’s votes by clinging on to the Sabarimala issue, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said Pinarayi Vijayan was reluctant to take a clear stand on the matter. “The chief minister should make it clear whether the government has gone back from its earlier stance on the issue. The devotees want to know if he respects their sentiments or not,” said Chennithala.

He also demanded that Pinarayi apologise to all Ayyappa devotees and submit a new affidavit before the Supreme Court in their favour. “However, both the state and centre do not seem keen to make the legislation for the devotees. Hence, the UDF will bring in one to protect their religious sentiments,” he added.

“The chief minister said there was no issue with Sabarimala at present to take it up for discussion. There were no problems related to faith at the temple for several years before the left government created a ruckus. I had asked the government to convene an all-party meeting and discuss the matter with the devotees several times when the Supreme Court verdict came out,” said Chennithala.

He said the review petitions, which are under the consideration of the apex court, will not block UDF from making legislation for the devotees. Taking a jibe at the backdoor appointments allegation, Chennithala said the left government had been conducting a backdoor appointment festival.