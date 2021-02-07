Kerala Assembly polls: CPM calls UDF’s law draft fake

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the main Opposition UDF unveiling the draft of the proposed Sabarimala legislation which will be enacted if the alliance is voted to power in the coming assembly elections, pressure is mounting on the ruling LDF and Opposition BJP-led NDA. By releasing the draft, the Congress-led UDF believes that it will be able to derive political mileage out of the sensitive issue which is expected to be one of its major election planks.

The Left front, which is all too aware of the sensitive nature of the issue, especially after the Lok Sabha poll debacle, is treading very cautiously in this regard. The party’s recent secretariat and state committee meetings had discussed the matter and had even put out a written statement on the same.

The CPM had decided not to take the UDF bait, aware that it was more of a poll strategy than anything else. However, now with the UDF having fired the first salvo, the ruling front cannot afford to remain silent. The CPM has till now reiterated that, as the issue is currently before the Supreme Court, there’s no need to rake up the issue as of now. Left with no choice however, the CPM responded albeit cautiously on Saturday. Terming the UDF draft a fake bill, the CPM leadership alleged that it is impossible to bring in a legislation over a matter which is currently pending before the court.

LDF convener and CPM secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said the Congress was simply trying to dupe the masses with the said draft. “When it comes to Constitutional matters, there are specified powers delegated to the Centre, states and courts. The Congress may not be aware of the difference in these powers. That’s why the Congress has come up with such a draft,” he said.

BJP too in a spot

The BJP has also found itself in a spot with the UDF’s draft bill. The saffron party leadership termed the bill a clear political move ahead of assembly polls.