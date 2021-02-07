Manjinikkara church feast to begin today

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The annual Manjinikkara church feast, in commemoration of Patriarch Elias III, will begin with ‘kodiyettu’ (flag hoisting) ceremony at 6 pm on Sunday. The ceremony will be held at the Manjinikkara Dayara after the Holy Mass under the leadership of Yuhanon Mor Milithios, Mathews Mor Thevodosios and Geevarghese Mor Coorlios. As part of the week-long feast, the Patriarch flag will be hoisted at all churches under the Jacobite Church after the Holy Mass.