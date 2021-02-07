Periya case: CBI team visits CPM office

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The CBI team led by DySP Ananthakrishnan, that is investigating the Periya twin murder case, conducted an inspection at the CPM office at Chattanchal on Saturday.

They also spoke to former Udma area secretary K Manikantan, who is an accused in the case. The team visited the house of Kripesh and Sarath Lal, the Youth Congress workers who were hacked to death on February 17, 2019. The officials also met their parents. Later, they went to the place where the assailants hid after the murder and burnt the dress they were wearing at the time of murder.