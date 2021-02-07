STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunny Leone booked in cheating case, quizzed by Kerala police

Leone was questioned on Saturday and her statement recorded by the Kochi crime branch unit while she was at nearby Poovar resort.

Published: 07th February 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 07:33 PM

Sunny Leone (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cheating case has been registered against Bollywood actor Sunny Leone following a complaint from an Event management company that the actress had failed to attend a Valentine Day function in Kochi in 2019, after accepting payment of around Rs 29 lakh.

"A case of cheating under Section 420 of IPC has been registered against the actor based on a complaint and we are yet to verify facts," police sources told PTI.

While the organisers have maintained that the former Big Boss contestant had not turned up for the function, Leone has stated that she had come twice and the event was not held.

Though the function had to be postponed several times, it was finally scheduled to be held at Adlux International Convention Center in Angamally near Kochi.

The 'Ragini MMS 2' star reportedly stated that the programme had been rescheduled several times by the organisers and it was not due to her inconvenience and a balance amount of Rs 12 lakh was still due to her.

Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

