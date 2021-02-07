STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thrissur Pooram to be back, grandeur depends on Covid

A meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar on Saturday constituted a committee headed by district collector to study the situation.

Published: 07th February 2021 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

Thrissur Pooram

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR : Thrissur Pooram, which was cancelled for the first time in 58 years last year due to the Covid pandemic, will be celebrated this time with all rituals on April 23. A decision on its level of grandeur will be taken later,  after analysing the Covid situation.

A meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar on Saturday constituted a committee headed by district collector to study the situation. The committee, which also consists of people’s representatives, members of the Cochin Devaswom Board, Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi devaswoms, and representatives of police, health and forest departments will meet once every fortnight to evaluate the situation.

“The committee’s reports will be sent to the government. If it gives permission, the festival will be conducted extensively. Crowd will be managed with proper planning,” the minister said. He also said giant screens will be set up for people to watch the rituals.

Thrissur Collector S Shanavas said: “Compared to other temples, we’ve enough space to organise Thrissur Pooram. With enough time at our disposal, we will chalk out a crowd management plan and it will be submitted to the government.” He said a decision on the number of elephants to be paraded at the festival will be also taken based on the study.

TAGS
Thrissur Pooram Kerala coronavirus
