CM Pinarayi Vijayan should clarify stand on Sabarimala, says Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attempting to keep the Sabarimala issue in the limelight with the assembly elections round the corner, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy triggered a debate again on Sunday over the LDF government’s stand on women’s entry to the Ayyappa Temple.

A day after the Congress leadership came out with a draft law on Sabarimala, the senior Congress leader, interestingly, said in Kottayam that the UDF had never thought of making Sabarimala a political agenda in the assembly elections.

He said the current issue is related to the LDF government not withdrawing its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court. If the government is with Sabarimala devotees, the affidavit should be withdrawn, he said.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM explain their stand on Sabarimala.

“I am keen to know whether they have the audacity to admit publicly that they are with the devotees. Will Pinarayi shed his fake persona of a renaissance leader? Can the LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan admit the government stand was wrong and apologise?” Chennithala told reporters in Malappuram.

The UDF will hold collective talks on the draft and a final decision will be taken later, he said.