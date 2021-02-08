Five lakh expats return jobless, Indian Missions say only 3.5 thousand disputes pending

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The spread of Covid-19 has pushed emigrants both within and outside the country to the edge, especially in West Asia which faced the prospect of halting or winding up many projects halfway, forcing the Indian diaspora to reach out to Indian missions in respective countries to return home or settle employment disputes.

​The data compiled by the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) states that a whopping 8.7 lakh expats have returned home in Kerala, majority of them from the Gulf, during the May-January period. Of these, 5.67 lakh cited job loss as the reason for returning home while 2.08 lakh attributed it to job visa-related issues.

However, statistics available with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reveal that only around 3,500 complaints of unresolved labour disputes are pending with the Indian missions in Gulf countries in 2020, only a marginal increase from the previous year. If the MEA data is true, it seems that either the majority of those who returned home due to job loss or employment issues, didn’t register complaints with the Indian Missions or that they didn’t get consular access or natural justice in the wake of the global pandemic. According to the official figures, the highest number of unresolved labour disputes was recorded with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. It is followed by Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain in the country-wise list of number of labour disputes remaining unsolved with the Indian embassies in the last two years.

All these countries have registered a marginal rise when comparing the cases in 2020 to 2019. Qatar has seen the biggest spike with 392 cases in 2020 against the 59 cases in 2019. Kuwait has 1,602 unresolved labour cases with the Indian Mission in 2020 against the 1,576 cases in 2019. The Indian Mission in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has 746 cases in 2020 against the 780 cases in 2019, while the Indian Mission in Jeddah has seen a drop in the number of pending cases with 312 cases in 2020 against the 780 cases recorded in 2019. Curiously, the UAE does not figure in the list, despite the country employing the highest number of Malayalis in West Asia.

On the issue of unresolved cases pending before the embassies in West Asia, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had told Parliament from time to time, Indian Embassies in Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia and Oman receive complaints through email/social media or via the embassy’s labour wing. The grievances raised by Indian workers include non-payment or delay in payment of monthly wages, violating provisions of the contract, dishonouring terms related to working conditions/salary, harassment at the hands of sponsors, confiscation of passports, non-payment of end of service benefits etc.



“The main reason for pendency regarding unresolved grievances is that the workers had travelled without proper employment contracts, returned without waiting for settlement or deportation due to illegal stay during the period of complaint,” he said.

According to the senior Norka- Roots officials, the cases being reported in the registered platforms are just a tip of the iceberg or fraction of the actual number of cases. The list lacks the details in the UAE, despite the country having a substantial number of Indian expats. This doesn’t mean that there were no pending unresolved disputes with the Indian Mission in the UAE. Still most of the migrations to West Asia fall in the category of illegal migration. Hence the majority of these cases go unreported, said the senior officer. NoRKA-Roots CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri K said, “West Asia accounts for the highest number of cases as it employs a lion’s share of Indian emigrants, whereas the labour disputes are relatively very few in Europe, the US or the Far East,” he said.

Rejimon Kuttappan, migrant rights activist, said despite a whopping 8.7 lakh expatriates from the state having returned home, arriving at a conclusion on the employment prospects in West Asia based on the pending unresolved cases with the missions will not be right. The fact is that access to justice was limited during the time of Covid and majority of the aggrieved emigrants didn’t dare approach the Indian missions due to various reasons, he said.

Kuwait tops in unresolved labour disputes

​

According to the official figures, the highest number of unresolved labour disputes was recorded with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Qatar has seen the biggest spike with 392 cases in 2020 against the 59 cases in 2019