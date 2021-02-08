Govindan speaking like RSS chief, alleges Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran has alleged that CPM central committee leader M V Govindan has got Sangh Parivar’s mindset.

Govindan has been speaking on the lines of RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat who had claimed that whoever was born in India is a Hindu, the KPCC chief said.

He said this in the backdrop of Govindan’s controversial statement that dialectical materialism is not practical in a country like India and that it should be implemented after studying the current situation.

Mullappally claimed that Govindan echoes the same sentiments as that of the Sangh Parivar’s outcry for a Hindu country.

He said from this, it is quite clear that CPM and BJP the same mental frame of mind which the Kerala society could understand easily.

“The CPM will follow any tactical line to make political gains which has been its strategy for the last several years. Its leaders will resort to any heinous step so as to earn power and then sustain it. The CPM has now taken a similar stand on the Sabarimala issue. They have ensured the Sangh Parivar’s growth (in the state) and, at the same time, cheated the Sabarimala devotees,” said Mullappally.

He also said Govindan’s claim that people have not yet come out of feudalistic thought is absolutely right in the case of CPM.

It is unfortunate that the CPM leadership has forsaken its Communist beliefs and characteristics to pander to communalism, he added.