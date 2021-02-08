STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt seeks travel permits from Centre for Malayalees stuck in Dubai 

Those who served 14-day quarantine in Dubai were inconvenienced due to fresh travel restrictions issued by the Saudi government. 

Published: 08th February 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has requested the Center to provide travel permits for Malayalees who are stuck in Dubai en route to Saudi Arabia from the state. 

A good number of Keralites have been trapped in Dubai when they tried to go to Saudi in the wake of recently-imposed air travel restrictions. 

ALSO READ: Hundreds of Indians stuck in Dubai as Saudi Arabia imposes entry ban

The state government has urged the Centre to provide food, accommodation and other basic facilities apart from extending the visiting visa and facility to travel back to Kerala if no clarity is given on lifting the travel restrictions, the state said.

