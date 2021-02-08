Kerala Health Minister issues warning to health workers skipping Covid vaccine shots

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Notwithstanding the increase in the number of health workers taking the first dose of Covid vaccine recently, the health department will have a tough task to complete the first phase of vaccination this week.

With just a week left for the start of phase II vaccination, a section of health workers, including doctors, continues to stay away from the drive.

There are still over lakh health workers to be vaccinated, prompting Health Minister K K Shailaja to issue a warning that those skipping appointments without intimation will miss the chance. According to the minister, the deliberate skipping has affected the chances of others in the line.

Among the neighbouring states, Kerala is trailing behind Karnataka, but ahead of Tamil Nadu in total vaccination.

According to officials, some of the health workers choose to avoid the first phase altogether for various reasons from unfounded safety concerns to complacency after getting infected.

“Some people have taken a wait-and-watch approach. Though there have been no serious adverse reaction so far, some of the beneficiaries have become extra conscious,” said an officer.

​“A large section of health workers is infected with Covid-19. Some among them have become complacent in taking vaccine because they assume they have acquired immunity.”

He, however, said the first phase will be completed without any issues. There are 1.91 lakh beneficiaries in the government sector and 2.25 lakh in the private sector.

Despite the elaborate campaign by the health department, the drive has been slow since the beginning on January 16. Against the 4.16 lakh registered, the department could cover the first one lakh by January 28. In the initial days, the coverage was only 66 to 70% of the daily targets.

Though the initial delay was blamed on Co-WIN, an online platform on vaccination, the department later formed an action plan to increase vaccination by increasing the number of centres and vaccination days.

While the number of centres was 133 (8,062 vaccinated) to begin with, it was increased to 449 on February 1 (32,216 vaccinated) and 452 on February 2 (30,905 vaccinated).

The second phase involves frontline workers including police, revenue staff and municipal workers. In the third phase, the general public above the age of 50 will be included in the drive.