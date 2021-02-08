KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran not in Kerala assembly poll fray

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For weeks, the political grapevine has been abuzz with KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran’s likely entry into the fray for the assembly polls. But the latest development on this is that Mullappally is keen to lead the party in the elections rather than contest in them.

This comes even as KPCC working president K Sudhakaran is eyeing the KPCC chief post.

A senior leader close to Mullappally told The New Indian Express that he was in a dilemma on whether or not to contest following pressure from close confidants.

“But now Mullappally has made up his mind that it is better to lead the party in the coming elections, crucial for both the party and main Opposition UDF.With Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and CWC member Oommen Chandy in the electoral fray, Mullappally feels that it will keep him in good stead if he ensures the party’s victory. Also, if he has to contest, he will have to first step down from the post since that’s the AICC norm,” said the leader.

As per the AICC norms, DCC presidents and KPCC office-bearers planning to contest the assembly elections will have to resign from the party post first. Following this, the respective in-charges will be appointed to the vacant posts.

However, there is a section in the state Congress leadership which believes that Mullappally must contest the elections. Also while factoring in the caste equations, it is a fact that there are not many senior Thiyya/Ezhava state Congress leaders in the fray and Mullappally fits the bill.

Further, his image as an unblemished leader not identified with anyone particular group in the state Congress, who takes the ‘bull by its horns’ — be it against the CPM or the BJP — is seen as a major plus.