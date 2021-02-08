STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran not in Kerala assembly poll fray

A senior leader close to Mullappally told TNIE that he was in a dilemma on whether or not  to contest following pressure from close confidants.

Published: 08th February 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For weeks, the political grapevine has been abuzz with KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran’s likely entry into the fray for the assembly polls. But the latest development on this is that Mullappally is keen to lead the party in the elections rather than contest in them.

This comes even as KPCC working president K Sudhakaran is eyeing  the KPCC chief post.

A senior leader close to Mullappally told The New Indian Express that he was in a dilemma on whether or not  to contest following pressure from close confidants.

“But now Mullappally has made up his mind that it is better to lead the party in the coming  elections, crucial for both the party and main Opposition UDF.With Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and CWC member Oommen Chandy in the electoral fray, Mullappally feels that it will keep him in good stead if he ensures the party’s victory. Also, if he has to contest, he will have to first step down from the post since that’s the AICC norm,” said the leader.

As per the AICC norms, DCC presidents and KPCC office-bearers  planning to contest the assembly elections will have to resign from the party post first. Following this, the respective  in-charges will be appointed to the vacant posts.

However, there is a section in the state Congress leadership which believes that Mullappally must contest the elections. Also while factoring in the caste equations, it is a fact that there are not many senior Thiyya/Ezhava state Congress leaders in the fray and Mullappally fits the bill. 

Further, his image as an  unblemished  leader not identified with anyone particular group in the state Congress, who takes the ‘bull by its horns’ — be it against the CPM or the BJP — is seen as a major plus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp