KSRTC bus, that was 'stolen' from Kottarakara municipality, found 26 kilometres away

The KSRTC unit is still perplexed by the incident that came to light when the driver came in the morning to start the trip on the Venad ordinary bus.

Published: 08th February 2021 01:51 PM

KSRTC bus

Image of KSRTC bus for representation purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state transport department was in for a shock when a KSRTC bus parked near Kottarakara municipality was stolen on Monday. The bus was later found 26 kilometres away at Parippally. 

The KSRTC unit is still perplexed by the incident that came to light when the driver came in the morning to start the trip on the Venad ordinary bus (RAC 354-KL 15/7508). Since it is a practice to park the buses that return late in the night near the national highway, given the limited space at the depot, the driver thought the vehicle had been driven away by his colleagues. But on calling the depot, he found that the bus was not available there. 

The Venad ordinary bus that went missing (Photo | Special arrangement)

Even as the unit head contacted other drivers on duty, nobody was aware of the missing bus. The KSRTC went on to file a complaint with the Kottarakara police. While the investigation was going on, KSRTC learned that the stolen bus was found at Parippally.

The police have launched an investigation and are looking at the data from the CCTV footage and the mobile tower locations along the route. 

It might be recalled that a similar incident took place in August 2017 when a youth stole a bus from Kollam depot. Though his original plan was to take the bus to his native place in Attingal, he slammed the vehicle into an electric post a kilometre away from the depot and got caught by the police. 

