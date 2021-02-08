More trouble for Kalady Sanskrit university; VC denies corruption charges

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the controversy surrounding the appointment of former CPM MP M B Rajesh’s wife at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady, more complaints of backdoor appointments have surfaced.

​Fresh allegations were raised in the appointment of an assistant professor in the Malayalam Department in the Nadar Christian reservation category and an assistant professor in sociology appointed bypassing better-qualified candidates.

However, Vice-Chancellor Dharmaraj Adat refuted all allegations and said the appointments have been made as per the UGC regulations. “There is no irregularity in any appointment and if the university is asked to produce the documents regarding this by a court, we will do so,” he said.

One of the two candidates who were allegedly bypassed in the Sociology Department post said, “The selected candidate, Sheetal S Nair, had scored only 61 per cent marks. I had 91 per cent marks and another candidate 88 per cent. It is a mystery as to why we were not considered for appointment. The only explanation can be that everything was fixed earlier itself. This is a clear case of backdoor entry,” she added.Besides, the selected candidate didn’t have a PhD at the time of applying for the job. “As per the UGC rules, it is mandatory to have a PhD at the time of applying for the post,” one of the other candidates alleged.

The university has not published the list yet. “The interview was conducted on January 31,” added the candidate. It is being alleged that to get the candidates of their choice selected for the faculty posts, index marks were altered. The candidate also alleged that Sheetal was appointed through wrongful means with the consent of the department head.

The candidates also alleged that for a person who didn’t have a PhD or MPhil and other necessary qualifications to make it above the cut-off mark of 60 per cent, she must have been awarded full marks in every other criterion.

“The university had stipulated that every candidate has to take demo classes of five- to 10-minute duration. However, a majority of the candidates who had been called for the interview were never asked to give a demo class. And some of them who were asked to got only two minutes to make the presentation,” alleged the candidate.

The candidates are planning to take a legal action against the move by the department officials to appoint undeserving candidates, bypassing those who had better scores. However, Biju Vincent, head of the Sociology Department, said, “These are baseless allegations which are being made with malicious intent.”

A department head can never influence the marks of the candidates in any manner, he added. According to him, it has been clearly mentioned in the UGC bylaws that academic scores shall be considered only for shortlisting the candidates for the interview and the selection shall be based only on the performance of the candidate in the interview.

In another complaint, candidate Smitha Daniel pointed out irregularity in the appointment of assistant professor in the Malayalam Department.

According to her, an unqualified candidate was given the appointment in the Christian Nadar reservation category. She has filed a complaint with the Governor in this regard. There were three vacant assistant professor posts in the Malayalam Department.

The seats were reserved for Muslims, Nadar Christian and Dheevara communities. According to Smitha, of the two of them shortlisted for the interview, she had a higher qualification.

She added, “I am also a first rank-holder in MA Malayalam, and have PhD, NET, state government award and UGC-accepted publications.” The selected candidate has not even passed NET, she alleged.