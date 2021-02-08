Prove your allegations, Umer Tharamel challenges former MP Rajesh 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The standoff between former MP M B Rajesh and Umer Tharamel, a member of the interview board for the Malayalam assistant professor post at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, took another turn with the subject expert asking Rajesh to present proof of conspiracy.

Tharamel made the statement in a Facebook post on Sunday. He said Rajesh needs to present the proof to support his allegations.

“You said we, subject experts, had used some person to force Ninitha R to step aside for a candidate of our choice. We did not have any such person nor had entrusted anyone with anything sinister. If there is any truth in what you are alleging, there is a need to investigate as to how you got the letter sent to the VC,” he said.

“Also, I think the notification inviting applications for the post was published on August 31, 2019. During that time, any candidate from Calicut University could have got hold of a conduct certificate from a faculty member and sent it for job applications. Do you think I resorted to these dubious tricks with a foreknowledge of being appointed a subject expert?” he asked.

“Also, did I infiltrate the interview board? As far as I know, anybody can be called in as a subject expert in any educational institution where the post has to be filled other than a person working there,” he said.

“I can’t understand how all these can be construed as nepotism. Also, we have not said anything against the PhD qualification or other expertise. Please, don’t blame us for things being discussed and bandied about on public platforms,” Umer said in the post.

Rajesh said, “They are being self-righteous. They are asking about proof. All I have to ask them is: What do they have to say to my question as to the presence of a member on the board who was a colleague of one of the candidates? Let them explain the correctness of that presence.”