Actor abduction case: Court seeks six more months to finish trial

The Additional Special Sessions Court has sought six more months to complete the trial in the sensational actor abduction case in which film star Dileep is an accused.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (File Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court has sought six more months to complete the trial in the sensational actor abduction case in which film star Dileep is an accused. The court on Monday adjourned the trial by one more week.The deadline given by the Supreme Court to complete the trial ended on February 4. As more than 230 witnesses are yet to be examined, the court has sought six more months to complete the proceedings. As many as 82 witnesses have been examined since the trial started in January 2020. This is the second extension sought by the court.  

“The trial is affected due to Covid-19 outbreak. Last year, the Supreme Court had allowed additional six months to complete the trial which ended on February 4. The court has sent the request to the Supreme Court via the District Principal Sessions Court and Kerala High Court. The Supreme Court will consider the request in the coming days,” a source said.

The court on Monday adjourned the trial by one more week as Dileep’s counsel is yet to be discharged from the hospital after testing Covid positive. The court ordered to issue stop memos to 20 witnesses who were asked to appear for trial from Tuesday to Friday. After Friday, the trial is scheduled on February 16. Dileep’s counsel is likely to be discharged in the next two days. The court decided to hold a sitting on Wednesday to fix a date to resume the trial.

