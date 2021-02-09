STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As TPR improves, testing goes below 50,000 samples

 The health department has gone back to its low testing regime after the Covid-19 situation in the state showed an improvement for three days last week.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:33 AM

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has gone back to its low testing regime after the Covid-19 situation in the state showed an improvement for three days last week. On Monday, the state reported 3,742 new cases with a test positivity rate of 7.81 per cent after testing 47,927 samples.The testing was low despite the team dispatched by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to control the Covid situation in the state stressing the need to increase testing to bring down TPR. A few days ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that the daily testing would be ramped to one lakh samples. 

While the progress in testing was slow, he made it a point to highlight the improvement in testing when the daily samples tested crossed 91,000 on February 5. The days before and after that high point also showed over 80,000 tests. But that has turned out to be more of an aberration than the norm.

“The test numbers saw a jump as the department told private labs to report all cases immediately. Though a portal was set up for updating, negative results are not updated regularly,” said an officer. He, however, said the numbers reported on Mondays are always low due to low sample collection on Sundays. Health experts have questioned the methods used by the department to collate the total tests conducted in 24 hours. 

“There are doubts regarding the method used. A patient may undergo both antigen and RT-PCR tests on a single day. Both samples are calculated in the total list and the actual number of people tested would be even lower,” said a doctor. He said the mandatory RT-PCR test conducted before elective surgeries should not be part of the daily list. 

9L recoveries
Covid-19 recoveries crossed the nine lakh-mark in the state with 5,959 more patients recovering on Monday. A total of 1,264 people were admitted to hospitals on the day. There are 452 hotspots in state. Among the newly infected, 72 people came from outside the state including one from the UK.

