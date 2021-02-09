STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP gears up for polls, to form committees to galvanise supporters

Close on the heels of BJP national president J P Nadda’s visit, the party’s state unit has started gearing up organisationally and politically for the upcoming assembly elections. 

BJP Flag

BJP flag (File Photo)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of BJP national president J P Nadda’s visit, the party’s state unit has started gearing up organisationally and politically for the upcoming assembly elections. One of the key directives given by the central leadership was to strengthen the party from the grassroots in the run-up to the elections. As part of implementing this directive, booth-level committees comprising 17 members are being constituted. Besides organising neighbourhoold-level meetings, the primary duty of the committees will be to carry out house visits and make the party’s presence felt at the grassroots.

“Around four panchayats will be clubbed as a cluster and pubic meetings and campaign will be carried out at this level as well. This will constitute the second tier of our campaign,” said a state core group member of the party. The third level of campaign will be held at the constituency level in a grand manner, he added. 

BJP state president K Surendran is set to embark on a state-wide yatra from February 20. Though the yatra will pass through most of the constituencies, in-charges have been appointed in those assembly constituencies which are not part of the yatra schedule.“In Thiruvananthapuram district, the state president’s yatra will cover eight of the 14 constituencies. In the remaining six constituencies, there will be no let-up in the campaign as strong alternative arrangements have been put in place,” said a senior party functionary.

The probables
While it is certain that BJP heavyweights will be fielded in more than 20 constituencies where the party had polled more than 30,000 votes earlier, the central leadership has also directed fielding of new faces who are crowd pullers. 

“Around 25 seats will be set apart for fresh faces who can ensure at least 10,000 votes through their goodwill alone. The party machinery will take care of the rest. Religious or community considerations will not be taken into account for such candidates,” said a senior leader. As the next step, the state election committee will be constituted comprising core group members and a few others so as to ensure representation for women, Dalit and youth categories. The organisational process in the run-up to the election is expected to be completed over the next two weeks, party sources said.

