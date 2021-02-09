STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Close down schools, says IMA; other health experts disagree

As many as 187 students and 78 staff of Maranchery Government HSS and Vannery HSS tested positive on Sunday.

Published: 09th February 2021

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citing  the mass spread of Covid-19 at two schools in Malappuram as a case of laxity, the state unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene urgently and shut schools until the beginning of examinations. A section of health experts, however, believe the situation is manageable while the government has decided to enforce guidelines far more stringently on and near the school campuses.

As many as 187 students and 78 staff of Maranchery Government HSS and Vannery HSS tested positive on Sunday.“Cases spiked across the world whenever people crowded in large numbers. In the US, 80 per cent spike was reported when churches were opened. Reopening of schools here is similar to that,” said IMA state secretary Dr Gopikumar P.

“Though I’m not against relaxation of restrictions, the spread at Malappuram schools prove the Covid protocol has not been followed properly. That is why we demanded that academic year should be completed by holding only the exams in strict adherence to the protocol.” 

Edu dept issues strict guidelines for schools

Over eight lakh students in classes 10 and 12, and 85,000 teachers started turning up when the schools reopened on January 1 after a 10-month gap. The spread in Malappuram schools has made people paranoid.Gopikumar said random testing should be done in and around the clusters formed in Malappuram to identify asymptomatic cases.

“Children have 25 per cent more infectivity rate. Hence, people in reverse quarantine are at the risk of contracting the virus,” he said.While a recent study showed that 56 per cent of the spread happens within the family, a  section of health experts say the situation is manageable.

“More people are expected to be infected with increased exposure. The infection among children is not too serious. We delayed the school reopening because we knew they could be carriers,” said A Santhosh Kumar, deputy superintendent of SAT Hospital, a leading public hospital for women and child. Meanwhile, the education department on Monday issued strict instructions on enforcing the Covid protocol on school campuses. General education director K Jeevan Babu held a videoconference in that regard. 

Govt Instructions
District education officers and regional deputy directors to inspect schools regularly.
Teachers and headmasters to ensure social distancing on campuses and at bus waiting sheds near schools.
Schools to seat only one student on a bench.
Sanitiser, soap should be kept on the premises.
Facemasks compulsory for all students, teachers and other staff.  

