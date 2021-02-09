Idukki native appointed chief of Spear Corps in Nagaland

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lt Gen JP Mathew — an alumnus of Sainik School Kazhakootam — has been appointed as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 (Spear) Corps based at Rangapahar, Dimapur, in Nagaland.

Belonging to the 1982 batch of the Sainik School, the 55-year-old from Valiyathovala in Idukki district is expected to take up his new assignment this week. Commissioned with the Punjab Regiment in 1985, Lt Gen Mathew is currently posted at the Directorate of Discipline, Ceremonials and Welfare, Integrated Headquarter.

Earlier, he had served as the GOC of Victor Force (Rashtriya Rifles) in Jammu and Kashmir. He holds MSc in defence studies from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Nilgiris. On January 26, 2020, he was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal while with Victor Force.

His Sainik School friends recalled that he was known as Johnson, who was an avid sports personality. A serving colonel belonging to Uttar Pradesh was beaming with pride when he addressed Lt Gen Mathew as “a thinking general who has always been a thorough professional”.