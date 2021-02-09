STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Idukki native appointed chief of Spear Corps in Nagaland

Lt Gen J P Mathew — an alumnus of Sainik School Kazhakootam — has been appointed as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 (Spear) Corps based at Rangapahar, Dimapur, in Nagaland.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Lt Gen JP Mathew

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lt Gen JP Mathew — an alumnus of Sainik School Kazhakootam — has been appointed as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 3 (Spear) Corps based at Rangapahar, Dimapur, in Nagaland.

Belonging to the 1982 batch of the Sainik School, the 55-year-old from Valiyathovala in Idukki district is expected to take up his new assignment this week. Commissioned with the Punjab Regiment in 1985, Lt Gen Mathew is currently posted at the Directorate of Discipline, Ceremonials and Welfare, Integrated Headquarter. 

Earlier, he had served as the GOC of Victor Force (Rashtriya Rifles) in Jammu and Kashmir. He holds MSc in defence studies from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Nilgiris. On January 26, 2020, he was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal while with Victor Force. 

His Sainik School friends recalled that he was known as Johnson, who was an avid sports personality. A serving colonel belonging to Uttar Pradesh was beaming with pride when he addressed Lt Gen Mathew as “a thinking general who has always been a thorough professional”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland Spear Corps Idukki
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp