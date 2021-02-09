STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt hikes RT-PCR test charge to Rs 1700

While the state has are over 500 private labs to conduct antigen tests, the number of centres for RT-PCR tests is just 40. The tests conducted in government facilities are free of charge. 

Published: 09th February 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker marks a vial carrying a sample, collected for RT-PCR test, in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriRam BN

Representational image (Photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala health department on Tuesday hiked the prices of RT-PCR tests in private labs by Rs 200. The RT-PCR tests will now be priced at Rs 1700 following a high court order. 

The decision was taken after private hospitals and labs approached the court after the state government slashed the rates from Rs 2100 to Rs 1500 till January 1. The court had also allowed the labs to charge Rs 2100 till the government takes a final decision on these prices. 

The rates of antigen test continue to be Rs 300.

While the state has are over 500 private labs to conduct antigen tests, the number of centres for RT-PCR tests is just 40. The tests conducted in government facilities are free of charge. 

This is the fifth time in the last five months that the state government has revised the rates since October. The government's contention is that the competitive manufacturing practice of making testing kits according to the ICMR guidelines resulted in revising the prices. 

Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed private labs to charge according to the rates fixed by the ICMR and restricted the coverage of free test to economically weaker groups. ICMR has capped rates of COVID tests at Rs 4500.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT-PCR tests COVID-19 kerala government Kerala health department
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp