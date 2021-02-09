STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Logistics park with facilities to store COVID-19 vaccines to come up in Kochi

Cellaspace, promoted by Sri Kailas Group, will build the space at the 25-acre land allotted by the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Published: 09th February 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

A vaccine carrier box kept inside a booth of a vaccination unit at a COVID-19 center, during a nationwide dry run or mock drill for the COVID-19 vaccine, in Mumbai,

A vaccine carrier box (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An industrial and logistics park with a 'plug-and-play' facility, which can be used to store different Covid19 vaccines, will come up at Kinfra Petrochemical Park at Ambalamughal, Kochi.

 The 6.5 lakh sqft facility, with an investment of around Rs 180 crore, will be one of the largest such storage facilities in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier laid the foundation stone for the petrochemical park through video conferencing. 

Cellaspace, promoted by Sri Kailas Group, will build the space at the 25-acre land allotted by the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra). Industries Minister E P Jayarajan handed over the allotment letter to the company’s executive director Visakh Rajkumar at a function held here on Tuesday.

The company has formed a special purpose vehicle to complete the project. This will increase Cellaspace's portfolio of industrial / logistics space close to one million sqft. It will be the first such state-of-the-art space being developed in the state for industrial needs with a potential solution for the storage of Covid19 vaccines.

“We at Sri Kailas Group are focused on promoting and providing grade 'A' infrastructure to logistics and industries. We have developed similar facilities in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi. We are also in the process of establishing such spaces in Madurai and Hosur. I believe setting up of our park will augment the industrial development in Kerala, as we will provide space to anyone trying to set up an industrial facility here,” said Visakh Rajkumar.

He said its first building is expected to come up in 9 months' time.

“Currently, with the introduction of ‘three-people’ companies, the meaning of logistics is not limited to mere storage and transportation. Assembly, packing and repacking, mild manufacturing is all part of logistics now. This can also act as a storage option for covid vaccines when they come in huge quantities to the state,” Rajkumar said.

