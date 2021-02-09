MSF workers, lensmen hurt in lathicharge

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: As many as 10 Muslim Youth Federation (MSF) activists and press photographers on Monday sustained injuries when police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the workers protesting against the backdoor appointments made by the state government.

Mathrubhumi chief photographer K B Sathish Kumar was injured on the head. The police also tried to attack the photographer of Siraj daily P K Nazar. According to the eyewitnesses, the police personnel deliberately attacked the lensmen even after they saw the camera and channel logo.

Malappuram Press Club said a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state police chief Loknath Behra urging them to take immediate action against the officers who attacked the lensmen. The injured MSF workers included Irshad Mekkadan, Shibi Makkarapparambh, Shakkir Mankada, Thabhashir and Yasar Meenarkuzhi. Earlier, Muslim Youth League national vice president V K Fiazal inaugurated the protest.